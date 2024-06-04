Inicia el mes de la seguridad vial con capacitaciones y actividades de concientización

Jujuy al día ® – La Secretaría de Seguridad Vial de la provincia planificó una serie de actividades que se extenderán todo el mes con cursos de formación para el personal, la presentación del estudio estadístico de siniestralidad y morbimortalidad vial, y la realización de un simulacro de siniestro ferro vial. El acto central se celebrará el 10, día de la Seguridad Vial Nacional.
El secretario de Seguridad Vial de la provincia, Alejandro Marenco, invitó a participar de las actividades programadas en el marco del Día de la Seguridad Vial Nacional, fecha en la que se recuerda el cambio en el sentido de circulación de los vehículos en nuestro país, oficializado el 10 de junio de 1945.
Martes 4 de junio:
2° Jornada de «CURSO DE CONDUCCIÓN SEGURA DE MOTO – AUTO” para el Personal de Seguridad Vial. LUGAR: Complejo SUTIAGA, Ruta Provincial Nro. 2 Km 1.8 HORA: 08:30 HS.
Miércoles 5 de junio:
Ejercicio Final y Prueba de Manejo «CURSO DE CONDUCCIÓN SEGURA DE MOTO – AUTO” para el Personal de Seguridad Vial. LUGAR: Playa de estacionamiento del Predio de Ciudad Cultural. HORA: 08:30 HS.
Jueves 6 de junio:
Sesión del Consejo Provincial de Seguridad Vial y «Presentación Estudio Estadísticos SINIESTRALIDAD Y MORBIMORTALIDAD VIAL AÑO 2023». LUGAR: Salones del Ministerio de Educación, Avenida 2 de abril esq. 10 de junio – Barrio Malvinas de la ciudad de San Salvador de Jujuy. HORA: 09:00 HS
Viernes 7 de junio:
INAUGURACIÓN DE GALERÍA DE DIRECTORES Y SECRETARIOS DE SEGURIDAD VIAL DE LA PCIA. DE JUJUY LUGAR: Secretaría de Seguridad Vial, Calle Calilegua Nro. 657 del B° Luján – S. S. de Jujuy HORA: 11:00 HS.
Lunes 10 de junio:
ACTOS CENTRALES POR “DÍA DE SEGURIDAD VIAL” LUGAR: Predio Ciudad Cultural HORA: 10:00 HS.
Martes 11 y miércoles 12 de junio:
Jornada de «CAPACITACIÓN EN PROCEDIMIENTOS EN SEGURIDAD VIAL”. LUGAR: Complejo SUTIAGA, Ruta Provincial Nro. 2 Km 1.8 HORA: 08:30 hs.
Jueves 13 de junio:
Jornada de «CAPACITACIÓN EN PRIMEROS AUXILIOS PSICOLÓGICOS”. LUGAR: Complejo SUTIAGA, Ruta Provincial Nro. 2 Km 1.8 HORA: 08:30 Hs. DISERTANTES: Licenciatura de Psicología UCSE-DASS JUJUY.
Martes 25 de junio:
Jornada de Capacitación de «GESTIÓN DEL RIESGO EN TRANSPORTE EN CARRETERAS”. LUGAR: Salón Municipal de Cultura “Jorge Cafrune”- Cdad. de El Carmen HORA: 09:00 Hs ORGANIZADORES: SECRETARÍA DE SEGURIDAD VIAL – CATAMP – CÁMARA MINERA DE JUJUY – TRENES ARGENTINOS CARGAS.
Miércoles 26 de junio:
SIMULACRO DE SINIESTRO FERRO VIAL. LUGAR: Predio de Belgrano Cargas – Cdad. de Perico HORA: 10:00 Hs ORGANIZADORES: SECRETARÍA DE SEGURIDAD VIAL – CATAMP – CÁMARA MINERA DE JUJUY – TRENES ARGENTINOS CARGAS.